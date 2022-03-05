Disney D-Lights Take To The Sky Above Disneyland Paris for 30th Anniversary

The highly anticipated drones of the new Disney D-Light pre show during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration have made their grand debut in the night sky as the anniversary festivities kicked off this weekend.

What’s Happening:

Back in January, it was announced that as part of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris a new preshow to the popular Disney’s Illuminations fireworks show would debut featuring drone technology called “Disney D-Light.”

The time has come, and the drones have taken flight as promised, forming a glowing replica of the 30th anniversary logo for the celebration in the sky and other fun shapes that wow the crowd below.

Ahead of Disney Illuminations, the drones take flight and are revealed during the Disney D-Light preshow, but as the nighttime spectacular begins, the show takes place as we know it. However, after the show, the drones return for a special post show that also plays the new anthem

The fountains surrounding Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant also spring to life during the Disney’s D-Light, adding more kinetic energy and fun while all the eyes in the crowd look skyward toward the floating lights.

The preshow also includes music — a take on the 30th anniversary theme “Un monde qui s’illumine” — recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. Take a look at both times the drones take flight in the video below:

While a drone show previously appeared at Disney Springs in 2016, this will be the first time such technology has been used on a nightly basis in a Disney Park — or as Disneyland Paris stated even more specifically in its press release, “It will be the first time a Disney Park uses the drone technology as part of a daily outdoor show above its Castle.”

The drones were designed with the assistance of Bordeaux-based Dronisos.