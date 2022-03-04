Disneyland Paris Releases Karaoke Version of 30th Anniversary Theme Song

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to kick off its 30th anniversary celebrations this Sunday, March 6th. As we countdown the days to the kickoff, the Resort has released a karaoke version of the 30th anniversary theme song, “Un monde qui s'illumine.”

In English, “Un monde qui s'illumine” translates to “A world that lights up.”

Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary event begins this Sunday, March 6th. Check out our recap

