“Turning Red” Creative Team Celebrates Women’s History Month By Sharing The Women Who Inspired Them

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the all-female creative team behind Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film Turning Red gathered together to share their inspiration.

What’s Happening:

For Turning Red , Director Domee Shi, who previously won an Oscar for her short film, Bao, assembled the first ever all-female creative leadership team at Pixar Animation Studios.

In the video, we see Director Domee Shi, Supervising Animator Patty Kihm, VFX Supervisor Danielle Feinberg, Producer Lindsey Collins, and Production Designer Rona Liu.

While some cite other artists as their inspiration, some on the crew actually look to the other women they’ve worked with at Pixar, some even on the same team for Turning Red.

Pixar COO Pete Docter and President Jim Morris told T he Hollywood Reporter that “People who work well together want to work with other people that they like. They were not only all-female, but it was probably the most efficient film we’ve ever made. They were really smart thinkers and risk-takers. I think we can all learn something from them.” They added that Turning Red was “One of the fastest films ever in terms of getting made at Pixar — which means it only took four years.”

In Pixar's Turning Red, we are introduced to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she "poofs" into a giant red panda!

, we are introduced to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. The voice cast also includes Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, Lori Tan Chinn, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Lillian Lim, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo.

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote three songs for the film’s fictional band, 4*Town, and Grammy, Oscar and Emmy-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther, The Mandalorian ) is composing the score.

Turning Red is set to debut exclusively on Disney+.