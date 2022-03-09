Marvel Comics Shares Cover Art, Trailer for “Women of Marvel #1”

In honor of International Women's Day (March 8th) Marvel treated fans to a special trailer featuring artwork from Women of Marvel #1. The title features stories of several super heroes written and illustrated by Marvel’s women creators.

What’s Happening:

Marvel fans can enjoy the adventures of their favorite female characters in Women Of Marvel #1 .

Available now, the issue continues the tradition of highlighting Marvel heroes in an all-new collection of tales crafted by a lineup of incredible women creators!

From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talent, Women Of Marvel #1 gives writers and artists the chance to put their own spin on beloved heroines, showing the fire, mystery, grace and joy that makes them phenomenal women.

In celebration of the release, Marvel dropped a trailer for the issue featuring never-before-seen artwork. Take a look:

Among the stories in this exciting title are:

A Squirrel Girl and Black Widow team-up against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of super hero identities. Writer: Charlie Jane Anders. Artist: Emma Kubert

against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of super hero identities. Writer: Charlie Jane Anders. Artist: Emma Kubert An action-packed Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers Writer: Rhianna Pratchett. Artist: Alina Erofeeva

short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers Writer: Rhianna Pratchett. Artist: Alina Erofeeva A dark Jessica Jones tale of compulsion and redemption. Writer: Jordie Bellaire. Artist: Zoe Thorogood

tale of compulsion and redemption. Writer: Jordie Bellaire. Artist: Zoe Thorogood A fun-filled page-flipper of Black Cat ’s greatest failures and latest triumphs. Writer: Preeti Chhibber. Artists: Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage, Eleonora Carlini, Ann Maulina, and Claire Roe

’s greatest failures and latest triumphs. Writer: Preeti Chhibber. Artists: Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage, Eleonora Carlini, Ann Maulina, and Claire Roe A story of magic and hope starring Scarlet Witch. Writer Mirka Andolfo (Marvel Comics writing debut). Artist: Sumeyye Kesgin.

Women Of Marvel #1

Written By: Charlie Jane Anders, Rhianna Pratchett, Jordie Bellaire, Preeti Chhibber, & Mirka Andolfo

Art By: Emma Kubert, Alina Erofeeva, Zoe Thorogood, Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage, Eleonora Carlini, Ann Maulina, Claire Roe, & Sumeyye Kesgin

Cover By Mirka Andolfo

