“Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham Book 1: The Golden Age TPB” Coming in October

Following the herald of his return in “Timeless #1” and the announcement of an all-new omnibus, Marvel Comics continues to mark the 40th anniversary of Miracleman’s modern era with a new printing of award-winning writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham’s redefining work on the character.
- Arriving in October, “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham Book 1: The Golden Age TPB” will collect the first six issues of “Miracleman” by Gaiman and Buckingham.
- Gaiman and Buckingham’s take on Miracleman laid the groundwork for a fascinating future for the legendary super hero – a future that will now come to pass!
- Available for the first time in paperback, the “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham Book 1: The Golden Age TPB” will give fans a chance to revisit this beloved era of Miracleman ahead of the exciting plans Marvel has in store for the iconic character later this year.
- Atop Olympus, Miracleman presides over a brave new world forged from London's destruction. It is a world free of war, of famine, of poverty. A world of countless wonders. A world where pilgrims scale Olympus' peak to petition their living god, while miles below the dead return in fantastic android bodies.
- It is an Age of Miracles — but is humankind ready for it? Do we even want it? Is there a place for humanity in a world of gods?
- Gaiman and Buckingham delve into the lives of lonely idealists, rebellious schoolchildren and fracturing families, exploring the human constant in a changing world of gods and miracles.
- Check out the cover above and stay tuned for more exciting announcements about “Miracleman” in the coming months.