Imagineering Ride Team Enters Next Phase for TRON Lightcycle / Run With Ride Testing

The Walt Disney Imagineering project team will soon celebrate a significant milestone on the construction of the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction, as guests at Magic Kingdom Park will be getting their first glimpses of ride vehicles on the track!

What’s Happening:

As Disney begins the next phase of ride testing, they’ll soon start a process known as “push/pull,” where sections of the seven-vehicle train are slowly moved through the entire ride track. Once the track is completely ready, trains will begin launch tests at incremental speeds, with the team eventually working their way up to full-speed launches.

All of this exciting progress will be visible to guests in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park as trains make their way out of the launch zone and underneath the attraction’s iconic canopy.

Disney has released a new video for a behind-the-scenes look from Executive Ride Engineer, Jerold Kaplan, as the team prepares for this important milestone:

