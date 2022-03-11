The Parents Television and Media Council Criticizes Addition of TV-MA Rated Marvel Shows to Disney+

Previously created for and available to stream on Netflix, the darker nature Marvel shows such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones are coming to Disney+ on March 16th. With the addition of these shows, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings. However, even with updated Parental Controls, the Parents Television and Media Council is taking issue with the addition of the series.

What’s Happening:

On March 16th, Disney+ will add the following Marvel series: Daredevil Jessica Jones Luke Cage Iron Fist The Defenders The Punisher Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has applauded Disney+ for planning an update to its parental controls, but simultaneously has denounced the company’s decision to add six TV-MA (Mature Audiences Only) rated Marvel television series to the platform.

To date, Disney+ has only allowed content rated TV-14 or younger.

What They’re Saying:

Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television and Media Council, said: “For more than 98 years, the Walt Disney Company has been synonymous with the words Family Friendly, and I can think of no other corporation in American history that has been built more squarely on the backs – and on the wallets – of parents and families. The company’s eponymous platform Disney+ logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that. It seems wildly ‘off-brand’ for Disney+ to add TV-MA and R-rated programming to this platform, ostensibly to increase subscription revenue. So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?”

"While we applaud Disney+ for improving their parental controls, the mere presence of MA- and R-rated content violates the trust of families, and may well turn them off entirely.

“There is no need for Disney+ to compete with the explicit content on other streaming platforms. Disney is already at a competitive advantage with a streaming platform that is the safest one out there for families. Its foray into TV-MA-rated fare will forever tarnish its family friendly crown.”