First Look at the AquaMouse Testing Aboard the Disney Wish

A new video from Ems -Dollart Media on YouTube has given us our first look at testing for the AquaMouse, the innovative, story-driven water slide coming as part of Disney’s Cruise Line’s new Disney Wish ship.

What’s Happening:

When guests board the Disney Wish in Summer 2022, one of the brand-new experiences they’ll be able to enjoy is the AquaMouse.

Described as a “family water attraction,” this new water slide sets itself apart from the AquaDuck

The AquaMouse is themed to The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse , a Disney+

, a The slide features 760 feet of winding tubes suspended above the upper decks of the Disney Wish.

Disney Cruise Line is billing the AquaMouse as the “first-ever Disney attraction at sea.”

There will be two different shows you can experience on the AquaMouse, the first being “Scuba Scramble” which will immerse guests in a hilarious underwater adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse through show scenes and special effects.

The second experience, “Swiss Meltdown,” will have you join Mickey and Minnie on a mountain sledding excursion that will inevitably (and hilariously) go awry. When the sun comes out and the snow begins to melt, you’ll be off on a frantic dash to the mountaintop while trying to avoid obstacles like avalanches, leaky rock walls and waterfalls.

In addition to the show scenes and effects aboard the attraction slide, Disney also promises “splashtacular surprises.”