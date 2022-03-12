First Look at the AquaMouse Testing Aboard the Disney Wish

A new video from Ems -Dollart Media on YouTube has given us our first look at testing for the AquaMouse, the innovative, story-driven water slide coming as part of Disney’s Cruise Line’s new Disney Wish ship.
What’s Happening:
- When guests board the Disney Wish in Summer 2022, one of the brand-new experiences they’ll be able to enjoy is the AquaMouse.
- Described as a “family water attraction,” this new water slide sets itself apart from the AquaDuck on previous ships by incorporating show scenes, lighting and special effects.
- The AquaMouse is themed to The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, a Disney+ original series.
- The slide features 760 feet of winding tubes suspended above the upper decks of the Disney Wish.
- Disney Cruise Line is billing the AquaMouse as the “first-ever Disney attraction at sea.”
- There will be two different shows you can experience on the AquaMouse, the first being “Scuba Scramble” which will immerse guests in a hilarious underwater adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse through show scenes and special effects.
- The second experience, “Swiss Meltdown,” will have you join Mickey and Minnie on a mountain sledding excursion that will inevitably (and hilariously) go awry. When the sun comes out and the snow begins to melt, you’ll be off on a frantic dash to the mountaintop while trying to avoid obstacles like avalanches, leaky rock walls and waterfalls.
- In addition to the show scenes and effects aboard the attraction slide, Disney also promises “splashtacular surprises.”