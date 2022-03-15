The Muppets to Feature in Fourth Season of ABC’s “Holey Moley”

ABC announced a trio of unscripted series premieres for this summer today, including the fourth season of Holey Moley, the popular extreme mini-golf competition series. The new season will feature a collaboration for the ages when the Muppets unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.

What’s Happening:

Season four of Holey Moley will premiere Tuesday, May 3rd on ABC, airing at 8:00 p.m.

will premiere Tuesday, May 3rd on ABC, airing at 8:00 p.m. Using a clever “it’s not easy being on this green” pun, the teaser for the new season announces the Muppets’ involvement in the new series.