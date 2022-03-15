The Muppets to Feature in Fourth Season of ABC’s “Holey Moley”

ABC announced a trio of unscripted series premieres for this summer today, including the fourth season of Holey Moley, the popular extreme mini-golf competition series. The new season will feature a collaboration for the ages when the Muppets unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.
What’s Happening:
- Season four of Holey Moley will premiere Tuesday, May 3rd on ABC, airing at 8:00 p.m.
- Using a clever “it’s not easy being on this green” pun, the teaser for the new season announces the Muppets’ involvement in the new series.
- In addition to the Muppets, hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will be joined by sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry.
- Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.
- Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers.
- Holey Moley is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.