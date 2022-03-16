Chef Art Smith Plans to Revitalize the American Diner at the Orlando International Airport

Chef Art Smith is no stranger to Disney fans, as he already operates the wonderful Homecomin’ restaurant at Disney Springs. Now, he has a new project in development called Sunshine Diner, coming to the new terminal expected to open this summer at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

What’s Happening:

Art Smith has revealed more information on the new Sunshine Diner to the Orlando Sentinel

Smith’s goal with the new Sunshine Diner is to ​​bring the American diner back into fashion, but also more in line with today’s trends, while also featuring dishes that show off Florida cuisine.

You can expect a full bar, fresh fruit and key lime pie among the items on the menu.

According to San Diego-based restaurant analyst John Gordon, diners began to fall off in the 1990s as more specialty eateries became available.

Smith’ vision for the restaurant includes serving his own brand of moonshine, once it hits the market, as well as fresh fruit, orange juice, bread and pies, including the Florida favorite of key lime as well as coconut cream.

He added he wants to get ingredients from Lake Meadow Naturals farm in Ocoee.

Sunshine Diner will be located in MCO’s new terminal, and is expected to open this summer.

Smith said it would be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The new terminal is nearly 90% complete and will add 15 gates that can serve 10-12 million more passengers annually.

