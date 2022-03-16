The 94th Academy Awards to Feature First Ever Live Performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

We’re all going to be talking about Bruno at the 94th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 27th on ABC. The official Academy Twitter account has released a first teaser trailer for the ceremony.
We don't talk about Bruno…except at this year's #Oscars!
Catch the 94th Academy Awards hosted by @MoreReginaHall, @amyschumer, and @iamwandasykes LIVE Sunday, March 27 on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9DZ23urvSM
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2022
What’s Happening:
- The teaser promises the biggest show opening in Oscars history.
- The 94th Academy Awards will feature the first ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit song from Encanto, that interestingly is not even nominated in the Best Original Song category.
- Also featured will be a tribute to 60 years of James Bond and a celebration of The Godfather 50 years in the making.
- Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will host the ceremony, marking the very first time three women have hosted the ceremony, as well as the first ceremony since 2018 to have dedicated hosts.
- The 94th Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27th, only on ABC.
More ABC News:
- ABC Signature has signed a two-year overall deal with Tony McNamara, the Oscar-and Emmy-nominated writer who created Hulu’s The Great and penned films The Favourite and Disney’s Cruella.
- During last night’s chaotic finale of The Bachelor, it was revealed that the next season of The Bachelorette will feature two women sharing the rose responsibilities for the first time in the franchise’s history.
- The new season of Holey Moley will feature a collaboration for the ages when the Muppets unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.