The 94th Academy Awards to Feature First Ever Live Performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

We’re all going to be talking about Bruno at the 94th Academy Awards, airing Sunday, March 27th on ABC. The official Academy Twitter account has released a first teaser trailer for the ceremony.

What’s Happening:

The teaser promises the biggest show opening in Oscars history.

The 94th Academy Awards will feature the first ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit song from Encanto

Also featured will be a tribute to 60 years of James Bond and a celebration of The Godfather 50 years in the making.

50 years in the making. Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will host the ceremony, marking the very first time three women have hosted the ceremony, as well as the first ceremony since 2018 to have dedicated hosts.

The 94th Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27th, only on ABC.

