Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Talks the Future of News with Jon Stewart

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger may now be retired, but he’s certainly not keeping a low profile. Earlier this week, it was announced that he invested in Genies, culture's leading avatar technology company. And now, he sat down for an interview with Jon Stewart in his Apple TV+ series, The Problem With Jon Stewart.
- In the former host of The Daily Show’s Apple TV+ series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, Jon brings together people impacted by different parts of a problem to discuss how people can drive change.
- The latest episode sees Jon sitting down with former Disney CEO and Chairman Bob Iger, who oversaw ABC News, to see if there’s a better way to do TV reporting. Does news have to be so hyped up? Is there a version that can cut through the noise and still be profitable? Do all these questions make this read like a teaser for nightly news? More at 11.
- You can watch the full 15 minute interview below:
