Three Disney Cast Members and Fun Spot Employee Among 108 Arrested in Florida Prostitution Sting

According to WESH 2, more than 100 people were arrested in a prostitution, human trafficking and child predator sting in Polk County, including at least three Disney cast members and an employee of Fun Spot.
What’s Happening:
- Sheriff Grady Judd said the 108 people arrested include a retired judge from Illinois, a few restaurant managers, a man who works at Fun Spot and several who work at Walt Disney World.
- One of the suspects is 27-year-old Xavier Jackson from Kissimmee, who was a lifeguard at Disney’s Polynesian Resort.
- Judd said he's accused of sending sexual pictures to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
- Along with Jackson, the Sheriff says 24-year-old Wilakson Fidele works at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom and 45-year-old Ralph Leese is employed by the company in their I.T. department.
- A Disney representative told WESH 2 News, all three of them have been placed on unpaid leave.
- Check out the WESH 2 website for a video report offering more details on the suspects.
