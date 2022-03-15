Join Ashley Eckstein for “The History of Ahsoka” This Thursday at Disney Springs

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of Her Universe, will be making an appearance at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World this week in celebration of Women’s History Month.

What’s Happening:

Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Eckstein said: “I’m so thrilled to have this chance to connect in-person and share more about this incredible character who has changed so many lives, including mine!”

Nearby at The Ganachery, you can discover a special Lady Tano Pop inspired by the fierce female Padawan.

A concept by Chocolatier Katie Dodge presented by Chef Chocolatier Amanda Lauder, consisting of plant-based coconut and blueberry swirled ganache topped with dark 65% chocolate.

More Disney Springs News:

