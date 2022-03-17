Save Up to 30% Sitewide + Free Shipping During shopDisney’s Tiered Savings Event

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale so you can do some serious Disney shopping, we’ve got good news, today’s the day to visit shopDisney! The online retailer is offering a three day Tiered Savings Event with sitewide discounts up to 30% off, making this the perfect time to shop for Easter, Spring Break, summer vacation, or just because.

Happy (almost) spring! As we get ready to welcome a new season, shopDisney is rolling out the savings of magical merchandise, home essentials and gifts for the whole family. From March 17th-19th guests can take advantage of incredible discounts up to 30% off (restrictions apply) during the sitewide tiered savings event.

The limited time deals get better as the more guests spend, the more they can save! The offer features three tiers of discounts that can be unlocked with the code SAVEMORE: 20% on orders of $75 or more; 25% on orders of $100 or more: 30% on orders of $150 or more. But wait! Don’t forget to add the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax). That’s right, guests can save on Disney must-haves and enjoy free shipping at the same time.

Need some inspiration (or an excuse) for shopping? There are plenty of reasons for you to stock up on Disney essentials. For starters, spring break is happening now and even if you’re not leaving the state, bring the fun home with games and puzzles or try out those TikTok recipes with these kitchen gadgets and bakeware.

The Easter holiday is just around the corner (April 17th) and Disney goodies are always a fun find in Easter baskets or as part of a scavenger hunt. Hey, parents, Disney books, Wishables and nuiMOs are sure to be a big hit!

Of course we can’t forget about vacation! Whether heading to your favorite Disney park or other exciting destination, be sure you have the right luggage, sleepwear, and accessories for your day to day adventures.

Finally, you’re bound to know someone who will be celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion in the coming weeks. Surprise them with jewelry, a favorite movie, a baby gift or even that EPCOT print they’ve been eyeing!

shopDisney’s Tiered Savings Event is going on now through March 19th and guests can save up to 30% sitewide, plus free shipping on orders of $75 with the codes SAVEMORE and SHIPMAGIC.