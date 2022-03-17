Incredible High End Gifts to Purchase on shopDisney During Their Tiered Savings Event

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale so you can do some serious Disney shopping, we’ve got good news, today’s the day to visit shopDisney. The online retailer is offering a three day Tiered Savings Event with sitewide discounts up to 30% off!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Happy (almost) spring! As we get ready to welcome a new season, shopDisney is rolling out the savings of magical merchandise, home essentials and gifts for the whole family. From March 17th-19th guests can take advantage of incredible discounts up to 30% off (restrictions apply) during the sitewide tiered savings event.

The limited time deals get better as the more guests spend, the more they can save! The offer features three tiers of discounts that can be unlocked with the code SAVEMORE: 20% on orders of $75 or more; 25% on orders of $100 or more; 30% on orders of $150 or more. Plus, enjoy free shipping** on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Today we’re exploring the top tier—and biggest discounts— with a look at some of the high end items you can find on shopDisney. Whether decorating your home or finally securing that Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary item you’ve had your eye on, these gifts are a great way to treat yourself all while saving money on your Disney faves.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

For the first time since Walt Disney World kicked off their 50th anniversary celebration, their themed merchandise is being included in a shopDisney sale. Fans who’ve been holding out on buying memorabilia and apparel can now take advantage of this offer and start (or grow) their collection.

The pennant is also available in red and the anniversary picture on canvas, no frame ($125.00) or framed print ($499.00).

Collectibles and Decor

Are you decorating a designated Disney spot in your home or looking to add a new collectible to your curio cabinet? Good news, there are dozens of options to explore on shop Disney! From Disneyland signage and stunning paintings to figurines and beautiful set pieces, fans will have no shortage of ways to incorporate Disney into every room in their house.

Must Have Fashions and Accessories

Let’s face it, you’ve had your eye on some Disney accessories but weren’t sure it was the right time to shop, well now it is! Not only can you enjoy a 30% discount on these items, but the shipping is free and you’re bringing the magic to your home.

**Please note that while shipping is free on orders of $75+, some items may have a handling fee added that will now be discounted.**

