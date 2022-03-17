Bring Home These Amazing Disney Collectibles for Under $150 on shopDisney

by | Mar 17, 2022 4:43 PM Pacific Time

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale so you can do some serious Disney shopping, we’ve got good news, today’s the day to visit shopDisney! The online retailer is offering a three day Tiered Savings Event with sitewide discounts up to 30% off, making this the perfect time to bring home those collectibles you’ve been eyeing.  

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Happy (almost) spring! As we get ready to welcome a new season, shopDisney is rolling out the savings of magical merchandise, home essentials and gifts for the whole family.

From March 17th-19th guests can use the code SAVEMORE to take advantage of three levels of discounts: 20% on orders of $75 or more; 25% on orders of $100 or more; 30% on orders of $150 or more. Additionally, guests can enjoy free shipping** on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

There are plenty of reasons for you to stock up on Disney essentials, and with this tiered offer we’re focusing on collectibles within the $100—and 25% savings—range. Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or want to surprise someone who is, there are hundreds of wonderful items shopDisney that will satisfy your collector’s heart.

Disney Designer Collection

We were so excited to see that this sitewide sale applies to most everything on shopDisney including the fan favorite Disney Designer Collection – Ultimate Princess Celebration Dolls. That’s right, the six princess dolls released as part of this collection (15 dolls in total) are on sale.

And we can’t forget about Kida! She may not be part of the princess collection, but she’ll be a stunning addition to your doll display.

Figurines and Decor

Your home, office, man cave or she-shed will look even more complete with these Disney decorations. Whether you’re an art collector, like to accent your space with figurines, or simply want to explore the globe, these characters and display pieces are sure to be a big hit with Disney fans.  

Jewelry

Bring some Disney flair to your personal style with these fashionable accessories that are full of character! Dress up your look with a new necklace or earrings or bring a bit of playfulness to your business attire with fun cufflinks. And just because we can, we’ve included a Dooney & Bourke wristlet featuring Disney cats.

Need more inspiration? Check out our post highlighting the savings event, our favorite high end gifts starting at $150, or the best items to purchase for $75. Happy shopping!

**Please note that while shipping is free on orders of $75+, some items may have a handling fee added that will now be discounted.**

shopDisney’s Tiered Savings Event is going on now through March 19th and guests can save up to 30% sitewide, plus free shipping on orders of $75+ with the code SAVEMORE.

 
 
