Bring Home These Amazing Disney Collectibles for Under $150 on shopDisney

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale so you can do some serious Disney shopping, we’ve got good news, today’s the day to visit shopDisney! The online retailer is offering a three day Tiered Savings Event with sitewide discounts up to 30% off, making this the perfect time to bring home those collectibles you’ve been eyeing.

Happy (almost) spring! As we get ready to welcome a new season, shopDisney is rolling out the savings of magical merchandise, home essentials and gifts for the whole family.

From March 17th-19th guests can use the code SAVEMORE to take advantage of three levels of discounts: 20% on orders of $75 or more; 25% on orders of $100 or more; 30% on orders of $150 or more. Additionally, guests can enjoy free shipping** on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

There are plenty of reasons for you to stock up on Disney essentials, and with this tiered offer we’re focusing on collectibles within the $100—and 25% savings—range. Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or want to surprise someone who is, there are hundreds of wonderful items shopDisney that will satisfy your collector’s heart.

Disney Designer Collection

We were so excited to see that this sitewide sale applies to most everything on shopDisney including the fan favorite Disney Designer Collection – Ultimate Princess Celebration Dolls. That’s right, the six princess dolls released as part of this collection (15 dolls in total) are on sale.

And we can’t forget about Kida! She may not be part of the princess collection, but she’ll be a stunning addition to your doll display.

Figurines and Decor

Your home, office, man cave or she-shed will look even more complete with these Disney decorations. Whether you’re an art collector, like to accent your space with figurines, or simply want to explore the globe, these characters and display pieces are sure to be a big hit with Disney fans.

Jewelry

Bring some Disney flair to your personal style with these fashionable accessories that are full of character! Dress up your look with a new necklace or earrings or bring a bit of playfulness to your business attire with fun cufflinks. And just because we can, we’ve included a Dooney & Bourke wristlet featuring Disney cats.

