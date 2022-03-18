Darth Vader, Stormtrooper Funko Soda Figures Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today two new small collectibles have landed on Entertainment Earth inspired by the characters from Star Wars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You can never have too much Funko Soda! Star Wars fans can start making room in their collections for the latest figures to arrive on Entertainment Earth Darth Vader Strormtrooper

The galaxy is full of characters of all factions and backgrounds, and now your vinyl collection can be too thanks to Funko. Their signature Soda figures now feature two fan favorite characters dressed in their iconic looks.

With his menacing helmet and flowing cape Darth Vader is all decked out in black with his deadly red lightsaber on display.

As for the Stormtrooper, this one is wearing the classic white and black uniform and holds a regulation blaster (that rarely hits its target…user error?) and is ready to serve the empire.

Guests are limited to one (1) of each Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! In this case Vader’s lightsaber glows in the dark, while the Stormtrooper features a glossy finish that will make him stand out in your display.

Please note the Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

Both the Darth Vader and Stormtrooper collectibles are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Darth Vader Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 20,000 pieces

Star Wars Stormtrooper Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun:

Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.