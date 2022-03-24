Disney+ Releases Clip of Olivia Rodrigo Performing “jealousy, jealousy” in “driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) premieres tomorrow, March 25th, exclusively on Disney+. To get fans ready for this new musical documentary, a short clip of Olivia singing “jealousy, jealousy” has been released.

What’s Happening:

For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album "SOUR" (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of "SOUR."

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

Check out Mary’s review OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u which provides Olivia the space to unpack her truth from her whirlwind of a year and delves into the creative process behind her record breaking debut album, “SOUR.”

