“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Omar Epps, Elizabeth Carr and More to Appear Week of March 28th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 28th-April 1st:

Monday, March 28 An exclusive interview with Erica Campbell who speaks candidly about her weight loss journey Performance by Erica Campbell (“Positive”) NASA astronaut Kayla Barron A family who moved from a big city to the Costa Rican jungle Lawyer-turned-nomad

Tuesday, March 29 Toni Braxton ( Fallen Angels Murder Club ) Simone Ashley ( Bridgerton ) Performance by Spice

Wednesday, March 30 – The Road to Parenthood Catching up with Tamron Hall guests who tried IVF, surrogacy or adoption to expand their families Elizabeth Carr (First baby born from in-vitro fertilization in the United States)

Thursday, March 31 – How to Keep from Breaking Under Pressure Group of single moms who bought a house together to ease their financial struggles Couple explains why they developed the first-of-its-kind mental health app Aparna Shewakramani ( Indian Matchmaking ; She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down )

Friday, April 1 Omar Epps ( The Devil You Know ) Sasheer Zamata ( Woke ) Grace Fisher (Musical prodigy)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.