Walt Disney Studios Global Publicist Marshall Weinbaum Wins ICG Publicist of the Year Award

Marshall Weinbaum, Studio Global Publicist at The Walt Disney Studios, has been named Publicist of the Year by The International Cinematographers Guild.
Marshall Weinbaum, Studio Global Publicist, @DisneyStudios, wins the Publicist of the Year Award at the #PublicistsAwards! pic.twitter.com/CBX5sicEie
— IATSE Local 600 (@ICGLocal600) March 25, 2022
What’s Happening:
- During the 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards, the Publicist of the Year Award was presented to Marshall Weinbaum from The Walt Disney Studios.
- The award winners were announced today during a luncheon ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton.
- Marshall Weinbaum has been in publicity at Disney since 2007, handling publicity for many of the studio’s successful films over the past 15 years.
- Asad Ayaz, President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, took to Twitter to congratulate Marshall Weinbaum on his big win.
Congratulations @MovieMarshall on the well deserved #ICGPublicistsAward for Publicist of the Year. You make us proud! pic.twitter.com/DED4oiJKNS
— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) March 25, 2022
- Also of note, Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi won the Television Showpersons of the Year award for the FX series Reservation Dogs.
Sterlin Harjo and @TaikaWaititi are this year's Television Showpersons of the Year at the #PublicistsAwards!@RezDogsFX pic.twitter.com/lt95eebPJv
— IATSE Local 600 (@ICGLocal600) March 25, 2022