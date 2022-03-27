First of Two Episodes of “American Idol” Filmed at Aulani to Air Sunday, April 10th

American Idol will be returning to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24.

What’s Happening:

Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home.

The upcoming episode will feature the American Idol all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest.

The first of two episodes filmed at Aulani will air Sunday, April 10th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC

More ABC News: