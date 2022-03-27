First of Two Episodes of “American Idol” Filmed at Aulani to Air Sunday, April 10th

American Idol will be returning to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24.
What’s Happening:
- Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home.
- The upcoming episode will feature the American Idol all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest.
- The first of two episodes filmed at Aulani will air Sunday, April 10th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.
More ABC News:
- The Goldbergs star, Wendi McLendon-Covey, has closed a new deal to return to the popular ABC comedy. Although the network has yet to make a renewal decision, Wendi McLendon-Covey is on board, so a pickup appears to be likely.
- Two years into the pandemic, ABC News will present 24 Months That Changed the World. The one-hour primetime special, anchored by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, explores how COVID-19 disrupted and created lasting change across all aspects of human life.
- One of the Jonas Brothers and the band’s younger brother, the “Bonus Jonas” if you will, will be heading up a new celebrity relative reality show for ABC.