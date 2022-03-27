Dollywood Temporarily Closes Drop Line Following Orlando Free Fall Accident

Following the tragic accident at the Orlando Free Fall that has left a 14 year old dead, Dollywood has temporarily closed their Drop Line drop tower ride, which is from the same manufacturer as the Orlando Free Fall.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time. Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.”