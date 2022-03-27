Lin-Manuel Miranda Not Attending Oscars Due to Wife Testing Postive for COVID-19

Prolific songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for an Oscar for his song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, will not be attending the ceremony tonight after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Miranda tweeted yesterday saying that his wife has tested positive for COVID-19, and while he and his kids remain negative, he said he wouldn't be attending the Oscars “out of caution.”
- His wife is “doing fine,” he noted.
- Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick … BOOM! is also up for two Oscars.
- His contributions to Encanto have helped that film get a nod for Best Animated Feature, while also being stuck in everyone’s head for the last few months.
- Los Angeles still requires masks and vaccine verification at large indoor events of more than 1,000 people, such as the Oscars.
The 94th Academy Awards air live from Hollywood tonight on ABC!