Country Music Superstar Jimmie Allen Gets Up-Close with Blue at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This weekend, GRAMMY Award, multi-platinum country music superstar Jimmie Allen stepped into the Velociraptor paddock for a face-to-face visit with Jurassic World’s Blue at the Raptor Encounter in Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.
What’s Happening:
- Allen was in town for a performance at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration – a family-friendly version of the iconic New Orleans bash that features live concerts, a spectacular parade and savory food & beverage.
- Allen is currently on his headline Down Home 2022 Tour and released his brand new single “Down Home” on March 8th.
More from Universal Orlando:
- Check out Luke’s ranking of the roller coasters that can be found at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.
- Universal Orlando Resort presents Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 43 nights this year from September 2nd through October 31st.
- It is done! The temple has been unsealed and the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is once again open.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning