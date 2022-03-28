Country Music Superstar Jimmie Allen Gets Up-Close with Blue at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This weekend, GRAMMY Award, multi-platinum country music superstar Jimmie Allen stepped into the Velociraptor paddock for a face-to-face visit with Jurassic World’s Blue at the Raptor Encounter in Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park.

What’s Happening:

  • Allen was in town for a performance at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration – a family-friendly version of the iconic New Orleans bash that features live concerts, a spectacular parade and savory food & beverage.
  • Allen is currently on his headline Down Home 2022 Tour and released his brand new single “Down Home” on March 8th.

More from Universal Orlando:

