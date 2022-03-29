90s Mickey Mouse, Tomorrowland Fashions Available at DisneyStyle and shopDisney

With retro styles and nostalgic inducing graphics and color schemes, it seems that this year, Disney fashion is all about the throwbacks. That’s good news for fans of Mickey Mouse and Disney Parks attractions as the latest clothing arrivals on shopDisney focus on these themes.

What’s Happening:

Spend your spring and summer with Mickey Mouse and friends and show off your best 90s look by modeling the playful new casual collection that just rolled into shopDisney.

Among the offerings for adults aka kids at heart are: Sleeveless Top Jean Skirt T-shirts Bomber Jacket Sweatshirt

Fans looking for styles beyond Mickey might appreciate the Tomorrowland and Peoplemover tees that have a bit of a vintage feel and are sure to make you smile.

In addition to shopDisney, guests can also find these looks at DisneyStyle on the West Side of Disney Springs

Speaking of DisneyStyle, you might recognize the Tomorrowland top that we spotted back in February

Prices range between $29.99-$54.99 and the apparel comes in adult sizes.

Select shirts are part of a current shopDisney promotion

Links to our favorite items can be found below.

Tops

Sunny, playful and always up for fun, this assortment of retro apparel speaks to the heart of every 90s kid. If anyone ever doubted your love of Mickey Mouse, they certainly can’t now!

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Sweatshirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Satin Bomber Jacket for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Retro Tank Top for Adults

Mickey Mouse Sleeveless Top for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Retro Ringer T-Shirt for Adults

Donald and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Women

Bottoms

Cute and casual, your daily adventures just became more magical thanks to these delightful looks inspired by our favorite Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Sweatshorts for Adults

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Denim Skirt for Women

Tomorrowland

The future looks bright and we can’t wait to see what’s in store, but in the meantime, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ringer tees that celebrate the ultimate transport—the PeopleMover—and tomorrowland on the whole.

PeopleMover Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Tomorrowland

Space Mountain Ringer T-Shirt for Adults – Tomorrowland