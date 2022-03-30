Disney World Releases First Look at “Galaxarium” Inside the Queue of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind”

Disney Parks teased a photo and TikTok video of the queue from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opens this summer at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Take a first look at the Galaxarium, part of the queue inside the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion, entrance to the new EPCOT attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- The Galaxarium is an observatory of the entire galaxy, from which Guests will see Earth, Xandar, and more.
- At Disney California Adventure, Guests step into the Tivan Gallery, which is their entry into the attraction Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- The Wonders of Xandar Pavilion serves a similar purpose to get Guests onto the family-friendly Omnicoaster.
- This is the second preview from inside the show building Disney has released. Click here to see a photo of the coaster’s loading platform.
- The TikTok video below includes some live footage of the Galaxarium in action.
