Dr. Phillips Center Announces New Show Dates Across 2022 and 2023

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is bringing a variety of different performances and entertainment to the Walt Disney Theater and Steinmetz Hall this spring!

What’s Happening:

Comedians Chris Rock and Sebastian Maniscalco both add new shows to their tours coming to the arts center.

Israeli singer-songwriter, Ishay Ribo, brings his contemporary Jewish style of music for another date at the arts center.

Indian Idol alum, Neha Kakkar, performs in the Walt Disney Theater for the first time.

Fans of popular video game Final Fantasy can enjoy a new orchestra concert experience at FINAL FANTASY 25th Anniversary Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY Coral featuring the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes back super-star fiddle player Jeremy Kittel.

Comedic performer and YouTube sensation, Kurtis Conner, brings his tour to Steinmetz Hall.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning Buddy Guy, along with one of America’s most respected and influential singer-songwriters John Hiatt, to perform with The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth.

Upcoming Performances:

Chabad of Orlando Presents Ishay Ribo Monday, April 18, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 9 p.m. Ishay Ribo is without a doubt the most exciting musical phenomenon today. His songs have topped the music charts proclaiming him “Singer of the Year.” Ribo, who exploded on the music scene in 2014, is one of Israel’s most popular musicians and creative performers. He has released four studio albums––two certified gold and one platinum. His blend of unique musical tone and exciting live shows has led to an ever-growing fanbase both at home and abroad.



Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Jeremy Kittel Returns Monday, April 25, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m. Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes back super-star fiddle player Jeremy Kittel who most recently performed with the Philharmonic in Spring 2020. Kittel performs his Fiddle concerto “Stones River” under the baton of Music Director Eric Jacobsen. Principal Flute Colleen Blagov duets with Kittel on his own composition “Pando”. The evening concludes with Gottschalk’s elegant and passionate Symphony No. 2.



Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with Outback Presents Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour Friday, May 6, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 7 p.m. The man dubbed by The New York Times as “…the hottest comic in America,” Sebastian Maniscalco has celebrated heights in live entertainment only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most comedy shows sold in a weekend for the venue. Currently on the road with his brand-new Nobody Does This Tour, the comedian, actor and best-selling author announced even more dates for the blockbuster tour, which is coming to the Walt Disney Theater on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, with the newly added show on Friday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. And with so many new experiences to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is sharing his unique comedic perspective with the masses.



Dr. Phillips Center in Association with Outback Presents Kurtis Conner Friday, June 17, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m. Kurtis Conner is embarking on his most ambitious solo comedy tour yet. A sell-out performer, podcaster and global YouTube sensation, Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage. After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to over 3.7 million subscribers worldwide. His 2016 stand-up record Cuppla Jokes reached number 6 on the Billboard comedy chart and number 1 on iTunes, while his videos regularly hit the top ten trending page on YouTube. Conner has previously appeared on stage alongside collaborators Danny Gonzales and Drew Gooden, and also hosts the Very Really Good podcast.



Kash Patel Productions Presents Neha Kakkar Saturday, July 9, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 8 p.m. Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. She made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She rose to prominence with the release of the dance track “Second Hand Jawaani”, which was followed by several popular party songs including “Sunny Sunny” from Yaariyan and “London Thumakda” from Queen. Apart from singing, Kakkar has appeared in several music videos and as a judge on several television reality shows including Indian Idol. In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. In December 202, she appeared in the list of Asia’s 100 Digital Stars by Forbes.



Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with Live Nation Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour Wednesday & Thursday, July 27 & 28, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 8 p.m. Chris Rock is one of the world’s most important comedic voices, as well as an award-winning actor, director, producer and writer. His Ego Death World Tour adds a second date at the arts center on Thursday, July 28 at 8 p.m. Rock may be best known for his comedy specials Tamborine, Kill the Messenger, Never Scared, Bigger & Blacker. His film credits include The Week Of, Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4 and New Jack City. Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming biopic, Rustin, about civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. Rock’s big break in television started as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He also executive produced, wrote and narrated the award-winning series Everybody Hates Chris. In 2021, Rock starred in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo. He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, Spiral, which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, is now streaming on Netflix.



Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with AEG Presents Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth Wednesday, April 3, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy is best known for his soulful blues sound. Guy has received seven Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 37 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has ever received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Guy is a genuine American treasure and one of the final surviving connections to a historic era in the country’s musical evolution. John Hiatt is one of America’s most respected and influential singer-songwriters for more than four decades now. In fact, since the release of his 1974 debut, Hangin’ Around the Observatory, rarely has more than a year or two passed without a new Hiatt collection hitting the shelves. Hiatt’s backing band The Goners (comprised of guitarist Sonny Landreth, bassist Dave Ranson and drummer Kenneth Blevins) have showcased their unique sound together on and off throughout those 40 years. Their sound is a blend of rock & roll blues, country and funk. Since 2000, Hiatt’s been on a remarkable late-career run, releasing nine acclaimed studio albums and embarking on numerous tours in the U.S. and abroad.

