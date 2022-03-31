Key Milestone Reached as Disney Wish Leaves Meyer Werft Shipyard for Open Water

The Disney Wish reached another key milestone after nearly two years of construction, leaving the Meyer Werft shipyard on a journey to reach open water for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared some information and pictures of this milestone moment:
“During the conveyance, the ship travels at an average speed of approximately 2 knots over a distance of 26 miles through small clearings, locks, bridges and barriers on the Ems River as it travels from the shipyard to open water for the very first time – going from Meyer Werft to Eemshaven, a seaport in The Netherlands. From here, the ship will be undergoing sea trials as it makes its final preparations before its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to enter port in Florida.”
- When it sets sail this summer, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to Frozen and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy.
- The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.
