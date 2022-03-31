Key Milestone Reached as Disney Wish Leaves Meyer Werft Shipyard for Open Water

The Disney Wish reached another key milestone after nearly two years of construction, leaving the Meyer Werft shipyard on a journey to reach open water for the first time.

What’s Happening:

“During the conveyance, the ship travels at an average speed of approximately 2 knots over a distance of 26 miles through small clearings, locks, bridges and barriers on the Ems River as it travels from the shipyard to open water for the very first time – going from Meyer Werft to Eemshaven, a seaport in The Netherlands. From here, the ship will be undergoing sea trials as it makes its final preparations before its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to enter port in Florida.”