Easter Eggs at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort 2022

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort has several chocolate eggs that are on display for this Easter season. If you walk into the lobby, you cannot miss them. All photo credit goes to Geoffrey Nease.

Here are some of the Easter eggs that were done by incredibly talented artists.

A Grogu AKA Baby Yoda egg will be a favorite for many. You can see in his hand pod-shaped pram, holding a blue cookie.

The Mulan egg is painted and decorated with cherry blossoms. Mushu and Mulan’s comb are on the base.

The beautiful stained glass design "Beauty and the Beast" egg is so unique. You can see the enchanted rose at the center, while the base has roses and vines.

Orange Bird is a favorite for many who visit Walt Disney World Resorts, and this adorable chocolate egg features him.

For those who love Beauty and the Beast, here is another egg dedicated to them. You can see Belle and the Beast dancing in the ballroom.

Pongo from “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” is represented here as well. Great for those who love dogs.