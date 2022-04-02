New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” TV Spot Highlights Wanda and Strange Working Together

Marvel has shared a new TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it focuses on Strange working with Wanda.

The new TV spot sees Strange recruiting Wanda and telling her he needs an Avenger. He also tells her this could “get her back on the lunchbox,” playing off of her troubled history after the events of WandaVision

The spot also gives us another look at the Captain Marvel-esque character with a photon-like glow, though we don’t get any new details as to who this might be.

We also get a look at Wong and Wanda fighting some creatures with red glowing eyes. Given the multiversal nature of the film, these creatures could be anything but they are a bit reminiscent of the mindless ones from the comics.

We also get to see more of America Chavez and Baron Mordo in this new spot, which you can check out below:

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: