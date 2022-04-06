Height Requirement Revealed for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Through today’s announcement of a D23 Gold Member preview for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, we now have an official height requirement for the attraction: 42 inches.
What’s Happening:
- All guests looking to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind must meet the minimum height requirement of 42” (107 cm), or else they may not ride.
- To put that height requirement into perspective, here are the thrill attractions at Walt Disney World with lower height requirements:
- The Barnstormer – 35”
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – 40”
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – 38”
- Splash Mountain – 40”
- Mission: SPACE – 40”
- Test Track – 40”
- Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run – 38”
- Slinky Dog Dash – 38”
- Star Tours – 40”
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – 40”
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – 40”
- DINOSAUR – 40”
- Kali River Rapids – 38”
- The only four attractions with a higher requirement are:
- Space Mountain – 44”
- Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith – 48”
- Avatar Flight of Passage – 44”
- Expedition Everest – 44”
- Theoretically, you’d expect the thrill level for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to lie somewhere between that of say Test Track and Rock ‘n Roller Coaster, but this is entirely a subjective matter.
- Height requirements are also decided based on the design of the ride vehicle and the restraints, and the ones for Cosmic Rewind look to be relatively roomy.
- Cosmic Rewind is surely going to be more thrilling than Space Mountain, but the older coaster has a higher height requirement, likely due to an older train design.
- Whatever the height requirement, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is sure to be one of, if not the most thrilling attractions in the history of Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning