“Mira, Royal Detective” Set to Debut Four Specials Beginning May 2nd

The animated series for preschoolers "Mira, Royal Detective" will have four extended length specials that celebrate Bollywood music and dancing while also raising viewers' perspectives and critical thinking.

What's Happening:

These specials will be shown beginning May 2nd through June 20th on Disney Junior. It will also be available on Disney+

Since it premiered in March of 2020, this has highlighted the rich, diverse cultures of India.

Each episode has the clever heroine Mira and her friends, including her sleuthing mongoose sidekicks, Mikku and Chikku. They help others by solving mysteries in their kingdom community of Jalpur.

There's a talented South African cast, including Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Sonal Shah, Parvesh Cheena, and Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira.

The series was recently nominated for a National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) Vision Award, which recognizes diverse and inclusive programming.

It was also nominated for an Annie Award for its original music written by songwriters Matthew Tishler and Jeannie Lurie and composer Amritha Vaz.

Shagorika Ghosh Perkins said, "I speak for everyone who made this show when I say it's been a joyful and rewarding experience to be part of a series that highlights South Asian culture in such a bold and beautiful way. We're so proud of its contribution to the cultural landscape and what it offers a generation of young children."

Nakul Dev Mahajan said, "These specials bring Bollywood dance, a genre that I love deeply, front and center for kids and their entire families too. This show gave me the chance to proudly showcase so many styles of dance, including Kathak, which I never thought I would see on American TV, and it's icing on the cake to now focus entirely on Bollywood dance."

The character of Mira debuted at Disney Parks in October of 2020 and May of 2021.

She led the Disney Junior Stars Motorcade at Disney's Hollywood Studios

At Disney's California Adventure Park, she will make an appearance during the upcoming Disney Junior Fun Fest on April 29th.

The Schedule:

Monday May 2nd:

"The Mystery of the Legendary Sword" – Mira and her friends embark on an epic quest to find a legendary sword said to belong to the rightful ruler of Jalpur.

Monday May 16th:

"Mikku and Chikku's Hometown Mystery" – Mira is thrilled to accompany Mikku and Chikku to their hometown, a mongoose-filled village where she meets their parents, joins a local festival and helps solve a surprising mystery.

Monday May 30th:

"The Mystery of the Royal Flight" – When Neel's new flying invention gets a mysterious hole during a big royal event, Mira must figure out what happened before it's too late.

Monday June 20th:

"The Big Jalpur Wedding Mystery" – It's the day of a huge, joyful wedding in Jalpur, and Mira and her friends must track down the missing groom so the wedding can go on as planned.