Star Wars Trapper Wolf Helmet, Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Hasbro announced several of the new action figures that would be joining their Star Wars Vintage Collection and Black Series lines. Today, several of the collectibles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Bring a wide variety of Star Wars characters to your home collection with these awesome action figures. Whether you're a fan of the Dark Side or align yourself with the Rebels, there's something here to appease both factions.

The Vintage Collection

ARC Trooper Jesse

“Jesse is a hard-fighting patriot who proudly wears the cog-shaped symbol of the Galactic Republic on his helmet, and has a large tattoo that covers his face. This ARC Trooper action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and makes a great gift for collectors and fans.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection ARC Trooper Jesse 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Includes four blasters, helmet, pauldron, holsters, and specialized armor

Ages 4 and up

Mandalorian Super Commando Captain

“Darth Maul's Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear red and black, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets, to better resemble their Nightbrother leader.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Super Commando Captain 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

3 3/4-inch action figure

Includes 3 blasters

Ages 4 and up

Mandalorian Death Watch Airborne Trooper

“Warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago. But as the Clone Wars swept the galaxy, the Mandalorians were resurrected with their legendary armor that was feared across the galaxy.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Death Watch Airborne Trooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

3 3/4-Inch Action Figure

Includes three blasters and jetpack

Ages 4 and up

Figrin D’an

“The rocking frontman for the all-Bith band The Modal Nodes. His deft playing of the Kloo Horn for the band earned him the nickname "Fiery" Figrin.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Figrin D'an 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Includes an instrument

Ages 4 and up

Lando Calrissian (Star Wars Battlefront II)

“A sportsman seeking to earn fortune at the sabacc tables, Lando had a reputation as a bit of a rogue, but he usually fights on the side of good in this battle across all three eras of the Star Wars Galaxy.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Lando Calrissian (Star Wars Battlefront II) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $16.99

3 3/4-inch plastic figure

Includes cape, scarf, and blaster

Ages 4 and up

Shae Vizla

“Once a bounty hunter allied with the Sith, Shae reluctantly became leader of the Mandalorians and began working with Outlander’s Alliance in Star Wars: The Old Republic.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Shae Vizla 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $16.99

Expanded Universe action figure

Includes two fire blasts, two blasters, and alternate heads

Ages 4 and up

Vintage Collection Wave 11

“These 3 3/4-inch scale Star Wars action figures feature classic characters and retro packaging! Longtime fans of Star Wars will love this Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures Wave 11 Case (already launched) – $111.99

Classic characters with retro Kenner-style packaging

Accessories include blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets (subject to change).

Ages 4 and up

Case contains 8 individually packaged figures: 1x ARC Trooper Jesse 2x Din Djarin (Morak) 1x Mandalorian Death Watch Trooper 1x Figrin D'an (Cantina Band) 1x TBD 2x Mandalorian Super Commando Captain



Black Series

Saw Gerrera

“Saw Gerrera is bunkered on the ancient world of Jedha coordinating a prolonged insurgency against the Imperial occupation; his ailing health does little to wither his resolve to fight!”

Star Wars The Black Series Saw Gerrera Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure – $33.99

6-inch action figure from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Comes armed with mask, blaster, and cane

Ages 4 and up

Darth Vader – Infinities

“Darth Vader is redeemed! Sith Lord Vader duels Luke aboard the second Death Star when Leia arrives revealing that she too is a Skywalker in the classic comic book series Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Infinities. Unable to confront both his children, he turns from the dark side. He reemerges as a Jedi once more, clad all in white armor.”

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader (Infinities) 6-Inch Action Figure – $27.99

Ages 4 and up

Leia Organa

“After the destruction of Alderaan, her homeworld, Leia tries to find and protect the remaining Alderaanian that are scattered across the Galaxy with the help of Rebel pilot Evaan Verlaine and R2-D2 in the Marvel Star Wars comic book series.”

Star Wars The Black Series Princess Leia Organa (Coimic) 6-Inch Action Figure – $27.99

6-inch scale figure

Includes cape and two blasters

Ages 4 and up

Sergeant Kreel

“Sergeant Kreel, formerly undercover Agent 5241, serves as the leader of an elite group of SCAR troopers, Task Force 99, under the direct command of Darth Vader. As seen in the comics!”

Star Wars The Black Series Sergeant Kreel 6-Inch Action Figure – $27.99

6-inch scale plastic action figure

Includes lightsaber and blaster

Ages 4 and up

Trapper Wolf Helmet

“Whether attacking Ranzar Malk’s space station or chasing down Din Djarin’s Razor Crest, Trapper Wolf wore his iconic helmet patrolling the Outer Rim with Carson Teva.”

Star Wars The Black Series Trapper Wolf Electronic Helmet – $131.99