Imagineers and Designers of Disneyland Paris Reunite For Special Photo Ahead of 30th Anniversary Panel

For the first time since the park opened back in 1992, a group of designers and Imagineers have gathered together at the Disneyland Paris Resort where a magical reunion photo was taken ahead of a special panel that will be taking place celebrating 30 years of the park.

What’s Happening:

Waiting for tomorrow's conference, designers and Imagineers Tony Baxter, Beth Clapperton, Tim Delaney, Tracy Eck, Björn Heerwagen, Sylvie Massara, Tom Morris, David Wilson and Tom Fitzgerald reunited in Disneyland Park today.

Everyone listed played a key role in the development, creation and/or construction of Euro Disney, later known as Disneyland Paris.

The group is on scene together to participate in a special panel

The panel discussion is set to take place on stage at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

For those who can’t attend in person, Disneyland Paris will be hosting a live broadcast of the event that viewers will be able to find on the Disneyland Paris YouTube Channel.