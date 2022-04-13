Lucasfilm Reveals Phase II Cover Art, New Interviews with Authors in “Star Wars: The High Republic Show”

Lucasfilm’s bi-monthly webseries “Star Wars: The High Republic Show” returned today with another new episode.

In this installment, hosted on the official Star Wars YouTube channel as always, host Krystina Arielle updated the ever-expanding Star Wars: The High Republic timeline, revealed an exciting first look at the cover for an upcoming novel in the series, and had conversations with The High Republic’s authors, both returning and new to Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious multi-platform initiative.

Watch Star Wars: The High Republic Show – April 2022:



What’s happening:

In the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s webseries “Star Wars: The High Republic Show,” host Krystina Arielle revealed all-new cover art for the upcoming young-adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Path of Deceit by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland.

We also learned about a new character named Marda Ro (perhaps an ancestor of The High Republic villain Marchion Ro) who will appear in Phase II of the initiative when it rewinds time 150 years this fall.

This episode also includes interviews with new The High Republic authors Zoraida Córdova, George Mann, Lydia Kang, and Tessa Gratton, plus returning authors Justina Ireland and Charles Soule and Lucasfilm Publishing senior editor Robert Simpson, and started things off with a recap of recent events in the series.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit, written by Gratton and Ireland, features a Pantoran Jedi, a character known only as the Mother, and a new Evereni character, Marda Ro, for a story that returns us to the planet Dalna to meet a new group: The Path of the Open Hand.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Path of Deceit is scheduled for release on November 1 of this year.