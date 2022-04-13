Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Mickey Mouse Cupcake Loungefly Exclusives

Loungefly’s Disney styles simply can’t be beat and their latest exclusive offering is just too cute! Themed to both Mickey Mouse and cupcakes, this delicious design will be the perfect conversation starter and welcome addition to your Loungefly collection.

What’s better than a Mickey Mouse and cupcakes? Loungefly Mickey Mouse Cupcake accessories! That’s right, the designers of amazing pop culture bags, wallets and Mickey Ear Headbands have drawn inspiration from Disney for some adorable exclusives.

A colorful mini backpack and matching ear headband shaped like cupcakes will bring out the best of both foodies and fashionistas! The interior features a fun sprinkle and cherry lining while the back of the backpack includes Mickey’s “oh boy” catchphrase.

Both items are available now and sell for $30-$90. Links to individual items can be found below.

Loungefly Mickey Mouse Cupcakes

“This delicious dessert-shaped backpack has Mickey Mouse’s iconic ears as well as the wrapper being reminiscent of his famous outfit. The cherry on top brings it all together. This design is sure to delight any who encounter it!”

Exclusive – Mickey Mouse Sprinkle Cupcake Cosplay Mini Backpack

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane)

Adjustable shoulder straps

Applique, debossed, and printed details

Coordinating pattern of the inside lining fabric

Bag Dimensions: 9”W x 10.5”H x 4.5”D

“Any Disney Loungefly collector will be delighted to have this delectable collectable headband. Down to the perfect placement of each sprinkle, this design is a must have.”

Exclusive – Mickey Mouse Sprinkle Cupcake Ears Headband

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane)

Features applique, embroidered, and printed details

Loungefly embroidery on the side of the headband

One size fits most.

Measurements: W 10.5” x H 8.5” x D 1”

