Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Jawa Funko Soda

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Bring some otherworldly fun to your assortment of Star Wars goods with the new Jawa Soda that just landed on Entertainment Earth.

You can never have too much Funko Soda! Star Wars fans can start making room in their collections for the latest figure to arrive on Entertainment Earth

The galaxy is full of characters of all factions and backgrounds, and now your vinyl collection can be too thanks to Funko.

Anyone who’s watched the Original Trilogy knows that Jawas are treasure hunters and just like us they like to amass an array of parts and pieces whose values are wildly varied. Sure some of it is junk, but all of it is awesome!

This Funko Soda is the perfect addition for your collection and features a small yellow eyed creature in its signature robe.

Guests are limited to one (1) of each Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! For this release, our Jawa friend is holding a menacing blaster to let you know they mean business!

Please note the Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The Jawa Funko Soda is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Jawa Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

