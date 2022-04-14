Meera Simhan Cast in ABC Comedy Pilot “The Son In Law”

According to Deadline, actress Meera Simhan (The Flash) has been cast as a lead opposite Reema Sampat and Chris Sullivan in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot, The Son In Law.
- The Son In Law will feature Jake (Sullivan), a man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Sampat) sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.
- Simhan will play Khushi Mehta, Asha’s mother, a high-strung, self-involved philanthropist who hails from extreme wealth and whose husband, Om, is the current conductor of the New York Philharmonic. Khushi is an attractive charmer who knows absolutely every bigwig who counts on the Manhattan social scale and who frequently hosts lavish soirees at her 18000 square foot 5th Avenue penthouse. Even though her own parents initially disapproved of Om as being not of her class, Khushi doesn’t apply her own past history to her daughter. She thoroughly disapproves of Jake, who is older than Asha and a plumber. To say that Khushi is controlling would be a bit of an understatement. So when she learns that Asha and Jake are planning to get married, she doesn’t bother to hide her feelings. She may be acting out of love for Asha, but her high-handed ways can grate on Jake’s last nerves, to say the least.
- The show will be written by Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who are behind shows such as Disney+’s Doogie Kealoha, M.D. and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.
- The Son In Law is the second show of Kasdan and Mar’s that has been ordered recently, the first being American Born Chinese for Disney+.
- Kasdan’s The Detective Agency is producing, while 20th Television is the studio.