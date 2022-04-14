More Locations Have Been Added to Laughing Place’s Collection of Calming, Lengthy, Park Videos

We keep adding to our series of videos that showcase a steady shot and noise that are perfect for playing while working (especially from home!), sleeping, studying, or just putting on to get a glimpse of the Disney Parks from home!

Our first batch of videos has brought in plenty of requests from viewers for more locations (with more still to come!) and now we’re heading back to EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom for our newest videos below! If you’ve already liked and subscribed to the Laughing Place YouTube Channel, you might have already been alerted to the addition of this collection, so remember to do that to be the first to know when this, or any other of our series of live streams and videos are available to watch! Take a look at our new calming collection of Walt Disney World locations:

Walt Disney World’s Crescent Lake At Night

Neighboring EPCOT at Walt Disney World, Crescent Lake is home to many of Walt Disney World’s most popular resort hotels, including Disney’s Boardwalk, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, and the nearby Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. Take a seat along the beach of Disney’s Beach Club Resort with the lapping waters of the lake nearby as the lights of Disney’s Boardwalk beckon in the distance while Friendships pass along their way to EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or any of the resorts along the way.

Muppets Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some peaceful corners can be found throughout the day at the parks, and in the evening, tucked away off Grand Ave at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can find Muppets Courtyard, home to the popular Muppet-Vision 3D attraction and PizzaRizzo quick service dining location. Take a moment to enjoy a peaceful moment in the courtyard with the trickling waters of the landmark fountain and lights of the area with a live band playing off in the distance.

The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Taken from multiple angles around the trails of Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, enjoy this peaceful view of the park icon, the Tree of Life, as nearby waterfalls cascade and streams flow by along the river as we gaze at this landmark and try to spot all the hand-carved animals it holds.

EPCOT’s Italy Pavilion and World Showcase Promenade

Pull yourself away from the hustle and bustle of EPCOT’s World Showcase Promenade and enjoy a look at the front portions of World Showcase’s Italy Pavilion. Enjoy the area music loop and nearby floating gondola while crowds pass in the distance.

EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion Katsura Grill Pond and Waterfalls

One of EPCOT’s more popular quick-service dining locations, the Katsura Grill in the Japan Pavilion in World Showcase, is so popular because the gardens and streams already have a zen-like feel to them away from the throngs of guests strolling the World Showcase promenade. Enjoy this view of one of the ponds and waterfalls that can be found near the tables of the fan-favorite eatery.

EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion

Our first set of videos brought you up close to one of the waterfalls near the back of the pavilion, but now let’s enjoy the calmer waters of the pavilion in the Victoria Gardens area of the pavilion nearer to the entrance of Le Cellier Steakhouse!