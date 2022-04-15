The Walt Disney Family Museum Unveils New Slate of Events for Spring and Summer 2022

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a variety of new events taking place over the next few months at the San Francisco museum.
Happily Ever After Hours with Actress and Singer JoMarie Payton
- Join actress and singer JoMarie Payton for a discussion about her career in television and her experience reprising her role as Suga Mama for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, now streaming on Disney+.
- Tuesday, April 26th | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- FREE | Registration Required
- Get Tickets and More Information
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Film Screening
- Join us in the Hundred Acre Wood for a special Spring screening of the 1977 animated feature film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.
- Saturday & Sunday, April 2nd–30th | 11am
- FREE for members and children 5 and under
- $10 non-members | $8 youth ages 6–17
- $5 with general admission or a member guest
- Get Tickets and More Information
Behind the Scenes of Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red
- Join us for an inside look at the making of Disney and Pixar’s transformational latest feature film, Turning Red, with Production Designer Rona Liu, Visual Effect Supervisor Danielle Feinberg, and Animation Supervisors Patty Kihm and Aaron Hartline.
- Wed, April 27th | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $5 members | $8 non-members
- Get Tickets and More Information
Virtual Studio Series and Classes
- Studio Series workshops are 90-minute sessions that explore animation principles and techniques.
- In celebration of a new year of fresh starts, the workshops will highlight creative ways to spend time.
- More information on the two currently scheduled Virtual Studio Series can be found here.
- Also announced is the schedule of Summer Classes at The Walt Disney Family Museum. Summer Classes explore art and animation from a historical and practical perspective for a variety of age ranges.
Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is pleased to debut its first Cause Awareness exhibition, Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals. Presented in conjunction with Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, this original exhibition features painted creations by rescued and rehabilitated animals and wildlife-inspired artwork contributed by human collaborators.
- Creative Conservation will be on view in the museum’s Lower Lobby and Theater Gallery beginning Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.
- To produce this unique exhibition, The Walt Disney Family Museum partnered with five wildlife sanctuaries and conservation organizations located around the world—Animals Asia, FOUR PAWS International, Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary, Wildlife ACT, and the Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center by the Jane Goodall Institute.
- More information on the exhibition is available in our previous post.
