The Walt Disney Family Museum Unveils New Slate of Events for Spring and Summer 2022

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a variety of new events taking place over the next few months at the San Francisco museum.

Happily Ever After Hours with Actress and Singer JoMarie Payton

Join actress and singer JoMarie Payton for a discussion about her career in television and her experience reprising her role as Suga Mama for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , now streaming on Disney+

, now streaming on Tuesday, April 26th | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

FREE | Registration Required

Get Tickets and More Information

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Film Screening

Join us in the Hundred Acre Wood for a special Spring screening of the 1977 animated feature film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh .

. Saturday & Sunday, April 2nd–30th | 11am

FREE for members and children 5 and under

$10 non-members | $8 youth ages 6–17

$5 with general admission or a member guest

Get Tickets and More Information

Behind the Scenes of Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red

Join us for an inside look at the making of Disney and Pixar’s transformational latest feature film, Turning Red , with Production Designer Rona Liu, Visual Effect Supervisor Danielle Feinberg, and Animation Supervisors Patty Kihm and Aaron Hartline.

, with Production Designer Rona Liu, Visual Effect Supervisor Danielle Feinberg, and Animation Supervisors Patty Kihm and Aaron Hartline. Wed, April 27th | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

$5 members | $8 non-members

Get Tickets and More Information

Virtual Studio Series and Classes

Studio Series workshops are 90-minute sessions that explore animation principles and techniques.

In celebration of a new year of fresh starts, the workshops will highlight creative ways to spend time.

More information on the two currently scheduled Virtual Studio Series can be found here

Also announced is the schedule of Summer Classes

Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals

The Walt Disney Family Museum is pleased to debut its first Cause Awareness exhibition, Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals. Presented in conjunction with Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece

Creative Conservation will be on view in the museum’s Lower Lobby and Theater Gallery beginning Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.

To produce this unique exhibition, The Walt Disney Family Museum partnered with five wildlife sanctuaries and conservation organizations located around the world—Animals Asia, FOUR PAWS International, Panthera Africa Big Cat Sanctuary, Wildlife ACT, and the Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center by the Jane Goodall Institute.

More information on the exhibition is available in our previous post