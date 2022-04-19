Photos – Construction Continues on Various EPCOT Projects

A lot of changes are still in progress at EPCOT and today we took a ride on the monorail around the park to get a look at how some of the exciting projects are coming along.

  • All the way back in 2019, we learned that EPCOT would be undergoing a major transformation, with several huge construction projects getting started.
  • Some of those projects have been completed, but there is still quite a bit of construction going on around EPCOT, especially behind Spaceship Earth, which will become the World Celebration neighborhood.

  • Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” will be a “lush exploration trail” that will allow guests to interact with magical, living water and learn about the importance of the natural water cycle.

Via Disney Parks Blog

  • We also got a good look at the entrance itself as well as the touchpoints out in front.

  • Lastly, a good glimpse of the attraction’s show building gives an idea of the massive scale of this new Marvel experience coming to EPCOT.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Disney Imagineers just for this attraction.
  • It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks.
  • It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films,
  • Annual Passholder preview registration for the new attraction opened up yesterday (April 14th).
  • Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zach Riddley shared a look at the outfits that Cast Members will be wearing when the attraction opens next month.
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open on May 27th at EPCOT.
