Photos – Construction Continues on Various EPCOT Projects

A lot of changes are still in progress at EPCOT and today we took a ride on the monorail around the park to get a look at how some of the exciting projects are coming along.

All the way back in 2019, we learned that EPCOT would be undergoing a major transformation

Some of those projects have been completed, but there is still quite a bit of construction going on around EPCOT, especially behind Spaceship Earth

We also took a closer look at the work on on the Journey of Water, inspired by Moana walkthrough attraction.

As for a much more imminent project, we got a look around Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The Xandarian ship in front of the entrance to the attraction appears to be complete.

We also got a good look at the entrance itself as well as the touchpoints out in front.

Lastly, a good glimpse of the attraction’s show building gives an idea of the massive scale of this new Marvel

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Disney Imagineers just for this attraction.

It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks.

It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films,

Annual Passholder preview registration

Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zach Riddley shared a look at the outfits that Cast Members will be wearing

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open on May 27th at EPCOT.