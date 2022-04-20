Knull and Venom, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and More Marvel Legends Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Hasbro hosted a Fan First livestream where they revealed some of the new products that will be debuting throughout the year. Today a handful of these Marvel Legends figures became available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro continues to make Marvel collectors happy with the awesome Marvel Legends series and now the latest wave of figures is available for pre-order.
- During another exciting Fan First livestream, the Hasbro team showed off some of the most anticipated figures of 2022 including:
- Civilian Peter Parker and Ned Leeds
- Spider-Man and Spinnerete
- 20th Anniversary Retro Toad (X-Men)
- Iron Spider
- Future Foundations Spider-Man
- Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man
- But far and away the star of the livestream was the long awaited Knull and Venom 2-Pack that features the devilish duo from the King in Black comic series.
- Hasbro Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale action figures that offer multiple points of articulation and often include multiple heads, hands, or accessories for dynamic display.
- The new wave of action figures is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and Hasbro Pulse.
- This assortment of figures sells for $27.99-$77.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order Marvel toys, figures, and more.
Knull and Venom
Spider-Man Marvel Legends King in Black Knull and Venom 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – $77.99
Ned Leeds and Peter Parker
Spider-Man Homecoming Marvel Legends Ned Leeds and Peter Parker 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – $55.99
Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man
Spider-Man Marvel Legends 60th Anniversary Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man 6-inch Action Figure – $27.99
Spider-Man and Spinneret
Spider-Man Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Spinneret 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – $55.99
20th Anniversary Retro Toad
Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Retro Toad 6-Inch Action Figure – $33.99
Iron Spider
Spider-Man Marvel Legends Iron Spider 6-inch Action Figure – $33.99
Future Foundation Spider-Man
Spider-Man Marvel Legends Future Foundation Spider-Man (Stealth Suit) 6-inch Action Figure – $27.99