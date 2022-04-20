Knull and Venom, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and More Marvel Legends Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Hasbro hosted a Fan First livestream where they revealed some of the new products that will be debuting throughout the year. Today a handful of these Marvel Legends figures became available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Hasbro continues to make Marvel collectors happy with the awesome Marvel Legends series and now the latest wave of figures is available for pre-order.

During another exciting Fan First livestream, the Hasbro team showed off some of the most anticipated figures of 2022 Civilian Peter Parker and Ned Leeds Spider-Man and Spinnerete 20th Anniversary Retro Toad (X-Men) Iron Spider Future Foundations Spider-Man Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man

But far and away the star of the livestream was the long awaited Knull and Venom 2-Pack that features the devilish duo from the King in Black comic series.

Hasbro Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale action figures that offer multiple points of articulation and often include multiple heads, hands, or accessories for dynamic display.

The new wave of action figures is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth Hasbro Pulse

This assortment of figures sells for $27.99-$77.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Knull and Venom

Spider-Man Marvel Legends King in Black Knull and Venom 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – $77.99

Ned Leeds and Peter Parker

Spider-Man Homecoming Marvel Legends Ned Leeds and Peter Parker 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – $55.99

Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man

Spider-Man Marvel Legends 60th Anniversary Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man 6-inch Action Figure – $27.99

Spider-Man and Spinneret

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Spinneret 6-inch Action Figure 2-Pack – $55.99

20th Anniversary Retro Toad

Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Retro Toad 6-Inch Action Figure – $33.99

Iron Spider

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Iron Spider 6-inch Action Figure – $33.99

Future Foundation Spider-Man

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Future Foundation Spider-Man (Stealth Suit) 6-inch Action Figure – $27.99