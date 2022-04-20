Neon and National Geographic Partner to Release Sundance Documentary “Fire of Love”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, film company Neon has partnered with National Geographic Documentary Films to release the Sundance Film Festival documentary Fire of Love.
- The immersive documentary tells the story of eccentric French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft as they captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together.
- Neon plans a theatrical release this summer ahead of a streaming release on Disney+ later this year.
- National Geographic previously announced their acquisition of the film back in January.
- Neon and National Geographic have also partnered together before to release Matthew Heineman’s COVID documentary The First Wave in 2021.
- Sara Dosa directed Fire of Love, which uses rare archival footage and is narrated by Miranda July.
- At Sundance, Fire of Love was awarded the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award.
- The film is produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Dosa.
- Executive Producers are Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop of Sandbox Films, Carolyn Bernstein of National Geographic Documentary Films and Josh Braun and Dan Braun of Submarine.
- The documentary feature is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production.
