Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Gets New Cast and Showrunner for Season 2

Freeform’s hit series Cruel Summer is undergoing a complete overhaul of its upcoming second season. The series will have a new cast and showrunner for season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season one stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano reportedly knew when they signed on for the series that it was possible the show would become an anthology.

That appears to be the case now as a brand new cast will step in while Elle Triedman will step in as showrunner.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the following statement from a show rep: “After getting season two of Cruel Summer up and running, Tia Napolitano has stepped back from the show, and as such, will no longer be serving as showrunner. Tia has been instrumental in the success of the show and will remain an executive producer.”

Production on the second season of Cruel Summer began today

About Season Two:

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, season two of the anthology follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Season two returns at a date to be determined this year.

New Cast: