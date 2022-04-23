New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Featurette Gives Look at Director Sam Raimi’s Vision

With just under two weeks until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters, Marvel shared a new featurette for the highly anticipated film.

The new featurette shows off director Sam Raimi’s vision for the film.

Viewers get to see interviews with Kevin Feig, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and of course Raimi himself.

The featurette also shows off plenty of footage from the upcoming film, including a slightly longer look at what appears to be the Savage Land, the fight between Wanda and the mysterious charged-up super being and even the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj preparing themselves to fight what appears to be Doctor Strange himself.

Check out the new featurette below:

