New “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Featurette Gives Look at Director Sam Raimi’s Vision

With just under two weeks until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters, Marvel shared a new featurette for the highly anticipated film.
- The new featurette shows off director Sam Raimi’s vision for the film.
- Viewers get to see interviews with Kevin Feig, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and of course Raimi himself.
- The featurette also shows off plenty of footage from the upcoming film, including a slightly longer look at what appears to be the Savage Land, the fight between Wanda and the mysterious charged-up super being and even the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj preparing themselves to fight what appears to be Doctor Strange himself.
- Check out the new featurette below:
More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Take a look at Mack’s breakdown of the first trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel film, including all of the easter eggs and possible exciting characters set to be featured in the film.
- Hasbro has revealed a wave of Marvel Legends Series figures from the upcoming film, including a Rintrah Build-a-Figure.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.