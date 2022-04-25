Loungefly “Peter Pan” and Exclusive Nana Collections Launching April 27th

Take off for Never Land with Loungefly’s new Peter Pan collection! Launching on April 27th this assortment of bags and wallets shows Peter and the Darling children flying across the London sky. Plus, there’s also Loungefly exclusive Nana series featuring the family’s beloved dog.

Back in January, Loungefly teased several new Disney-inspired collections Peter Pan.

Today, the company has announced that they will be launching the series directly through Loungefly

Signature accessories include: Mini backpack with moveable clock hands $90 Crossbody bag $70 Wallet $40 Limited Edition Pin

The collection is made with Loungefly’s high-quality and durable vegan leather and features a glow-in-the-dark clock, while Peter Pan, Wendy, Michael, Tinker Bell and John fly right past Big Ben.

But that’s not all, this collection also features a web-exclusive cosplay plush mini backpack and plush wallet of Nana, the loveable Darling dog!

The Peter Pan designs will also be available at select Loungefly retailers including Entertainment Earth. Check back soon for links to the individual items..

Peter Pan Collection

Mini backpack with moveable clock hands $90 (Loungefly)

Peter Pan Glow-in-the-Dark Tower Mini-Backpack (Entertainment Earth)

Crossbody bag $70 (Loungefly)

Peter Pan Glow-in-the-Dark Tower Crossbody Purse (Entertainment Earth)

Pin

Loungefly Exclusive Nana Series

It just doesn’t get cuter than this! The Darling family’s beloved dog Nana is represented in all her furry glory on this new Loungefly backpack and wallet. The front side shows Nana’s kerchiefed head, done in soft padded applique, and a powder blue 3D ribbon completes the look. Die-cut plush ears bring Nana to life, and the body of the backpack is plush as well. The back includes embroidered children’s toy blocks that spell out Nana’s name.

Nana Mini Backpack – $90

Nana Wallet – $40

