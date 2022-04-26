New Poster Released for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” 10 Days Before Release

We are just 10 days away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To celebrate, Marvel has released the final, epic poster for the film.
- The poster features multiple versions of all of the main characters, playing into the Multiverse element of the story.
- Surrounding Doctor Strange and other characters are multiple versions of Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch.
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.