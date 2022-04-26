New Poster Released for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” 10 Days Before Release

We are just 10 days away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To celebrate, Marvel has released the final, epic poster for the film.

The poster features multiple versions of all of the main characters, playing into the Multiverse element of the story.

Surrounding Doctor Strange and other characters are multiple versions of Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: