Director Angus MacLane Reveals “Lightyear” is “Locked” and Ready For Release In June

Pixar Animation Studios’ Angus MacLane, Director of the upcoming animated film Lightyear, has revealed on Twitter that the picture is now locked, complete, and ready to hit theaters everywhere in June.
What’s Happening:
- Angus MacLane, director of Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming animated feature, Lightyear, has tweeted announcing that the film, a mere six weeks or so away from its release, is complete.
- The tweet reads: “We locked picture today. That was pretty neat.” This means that the film is now complete and ready to be distributed.
- Unlike the three Pixar films before it (Soul, Luca, and Turning Red), Lightyear will be the first Pixar Animation Studios to be released theatrically since the global COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters around the world.
- Lightyear is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today. Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane, produced by Galyn Susman, and opens in theaters in June 17th, 2022.
- Two trailers for the film have already been released, and you can read our analysis of the first teaser trailer here, and then watch what the voice actors behind the film thought when they watched the latest trailer.
