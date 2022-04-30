Director Angus MacLane Reveals “Lightyear” is “Locked” and Ready For Release In June

Pixar Animation Studios’ Angus MacLane, Director of the upcoming animated film Lightyear, has revealed on Twitter that the picture is now locked, complete, and ready to hit theaters everywhere in June.

We locked picture today. That was pretty neat. #Lightyear — Angus MacLane (@AngusMacLane) April 30, 2022

What’s Happening:

Angus MacLane, director of Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming animated feature, Lightyear, has tweeted announcing that the film, a mere six weeks or so away from its release, is complete.

