“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is Fandango’s Most Anticipated Movie of the Summer

With the world premiere tonight and the film arriving in theaters nationwide this Friday, May 6th, fan excitement is sky high for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie was recently voted the most anticipated movie of the summer season in a Fandango survey of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers.

What’s Happening:

The film’s Fandango presales have been super-strong ever since tickets first went on sale on April 6th. At the same point in the Fandango sales cycle, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is selling five times as many tickets as the original Doctor Strange , and outpacing such Marvel Studios hits as Captain Marvel , Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 .

According to a survey of thousands of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness moviegoers on Fandango: 93% are excited to see more Marvel films exploring the multiverse. 92% look forward to exploring the events following Spider-Man: No Way Home . 92% are fans of Benedict Cumberbatch. 90% are fans of director Sam Raimi. 85% are fans of Elizabeth Olsen. 83% are avoiding social media this week to avoid spoilers. 78% are fans of WandaVision .

moviegoers on Fandango:

Starting today, Fandango is also offering a Doctor Strange-themed card for fans looking to give the gift of movies. Fandango gift cards are available here

What They’re Saying: